Diageo (DGEAF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, www.analystratings.com reports.

DGEAF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

