Diana Containerships (DCIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) is set to issue its Q3 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of DCIX stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diana Containerships has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

About Diana Containerships

Diana Containerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships.

