DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 306.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 378.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $125.10. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $768.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

