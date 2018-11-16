Digital Rupees (DRS) Price Hits $0.0001

Digital Rupees (CURRENCY:DRS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Digital Rupees coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Rupees has traded down 2% against the dollar. Digital Rupees has a total market capitalization of $32,611.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Digital Rupees was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees Coin Profile

Digital Rupees (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digital Rupees’ total supply is 510,802,961 coins. Digital Rupees’ official website is www.digitalrs.me. Digital Rupees’ official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees.

Buying and Selling Digital Rupees

Digital Rupees can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Rupees directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Rupees should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Rupees using one of the exchanges listed above.

