Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (SOXS) Stock Price Down 10%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.83. 4,619,556 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 2,867,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

