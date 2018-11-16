Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Insider Sells $1,243,148.70 in Stock

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) insider David Leavy sold 39,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $1,243,148.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.01. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Discovery Communications to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discovery Communications to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at $23,579,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,974,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,189,000 after acquiring an additional 841,302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 928.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 683,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after acquiring an additional 617,398 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 199.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 749,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 499,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 68.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 430,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

