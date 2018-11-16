Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $60,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 10.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 51.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 10.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 23.5% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $28.72 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Inc Series C had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Inc Series C will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

