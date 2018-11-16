Dnb Asa (DNBHF) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dnb Asa earned a media sentiment score of 0.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Dnb Asa stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. It operates through Personal customers, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Corporates and International Customers, Trading, and Traditional Pension Products segments. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

