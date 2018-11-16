goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) insider Donald Kenneth Johnson acquired 24,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$962,801.80.

GSY traded down C$0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,262. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.53. goeasy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$32.95 and a 12 month high of C$54.80.

Get goeasy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GSY. Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from C$60.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Donald Kenneth Johnson Acquires 24,191 Shares of goeasy Ltd (GSY) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/donald-kenneth-johnson-acquires-24191-shares-of-goeasy-ltd-gsy-stock.html.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides goods and alternative financial services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; and consumer loans and related financial services, such as loan protection plans, home and auto benefit plans, and credit monitoring services.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.