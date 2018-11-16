Dougherty’s Pharmacy (MYDP) & Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Critical Comparison

Dougherty’s Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:MYDP) and Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dougherty’s Pharmacy and Diplomat Pharmacy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dougherty’s Pharmacy 0 0 0 0 N/A Diplomat Pharmacy 1 4 6 0 2.45

Diplomat Pharmacy has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.76%. Given Diplomat Pharmacy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diplomat Pharmacy is more favorable than Dougherty’s Pharmacy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Diplomat Pharmacy shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Diplomat Pharmacy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dougherty’s Pharmacy and Diplomat Pharmacy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dougherty’s Pharmacy -6.05% -79.29% -10.64% Diplomat Pharmacy 0.04% 5.31% 2.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dougherty’s Pharmacy and Diplomat Pharmacy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dougherty’s Pharmacy $40.21 million 0.02 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Diplomat Pharmacy $4.49 billion 0.26 $15.51 million $0.84 18.49

Diplomat Pharmacy has higher revenue and earnings than Dougherty’s Pharmacy.

Volatility and Risk

Dougherty’s Pharmacy has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diplomat Pharmacy has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diplomat Pharmacy beats Dougherty’s Pharmacy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dougherty’s Pharmacy Company Profile

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc., an investment firm, focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. in May 2017. Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The company's primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.

