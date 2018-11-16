Douglas Emmett (DEI) Upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy”

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Sandler O’Neill currently has $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 756,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,086. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $41.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.50 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 701,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 37.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 49.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

