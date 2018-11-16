DPW (DPW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. DPW updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
DPW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,297. DPW has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.95.
About DPW
DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.
Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.