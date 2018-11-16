Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.77.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$69.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th.

