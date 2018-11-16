Dropbox (DBX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dropbox to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dropbox from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dropbox from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,486. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Dropbox had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 158.23%. The business had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $453,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 47,600 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,285,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,794 shares of company stock worth $13,831,764.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

