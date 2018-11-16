Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.67 Million Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 7,076.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,089,000 after buying an additional 499,535 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in National Health Investors by 15.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 58.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 14.53 and a current ratio of 14.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 53.15%. The business had revenue of $74.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

