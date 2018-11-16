Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.78 Million Stake in Welbilt, Inc (WBT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,343 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Welbilt worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Welbilt by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 40,826 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Welbilt by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Welbilt by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Welbilt by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Welbilt by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Welbilt from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Welbilt from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Welbilt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $196,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.23. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.89 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 95.12% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

