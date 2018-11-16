Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 159,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,120,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,491,000 after purchasing an additional 59,913 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,402,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,197 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 126,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 79,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.99.

Shares of ATVI opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/dupont-capital-management-corp-has-1-86-million-holdings-in-activision-blizzard-inc-atvi.html.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.