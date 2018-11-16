DXC Technology (DXC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.87.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 164,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $469,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $514,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,158 shares of company stock worth $16,526,731. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,809,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1,424.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,687,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,638 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 548.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,779,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,379 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 469.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,814,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $84,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

