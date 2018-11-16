DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for 1&1 Drillisch (DRI)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DRI. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, equinet set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.31 ($73.61).

ETR DRI opened at €39.58 ($46.02) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a 52 week high of €72.65 ($84.48).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

