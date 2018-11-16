e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Insider Sells $1,107,614.00 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,107,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John P. Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Tuesday, October 23rd, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $918,826.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $1,085,964.00.

On Friday, September 28th, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $1,098,954.00.

On Monday, September 17th, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,156,110.00.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.01. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $23.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.09 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Insider Sells $1,107,614.00 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/e-l-f-beauty-inc-elf-insider-sells-1107614-00-in-stock.html.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.