E.On (EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EOAN. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €11.70 ($13.60) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.38 ($12.07).

Shares of FRA EOAN traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during trading on Thursday, reaching €9.13 ($10.62). 15,901,722 shares of the stock were exchanged. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

