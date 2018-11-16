E.On (EOAN) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Commerzbank set a €11.70 ($13.60) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BNP Paribas set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.38 ($12.07).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.08 ($10.56) on Monday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.