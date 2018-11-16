Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $105.91 Million Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,634,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,082 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $105,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 76.6% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $168,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $171,000. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 413.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cinemark news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $305,441.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK opened at $40.12 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Cinemark from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cinemark to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cinemark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

