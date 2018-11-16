Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $131.77 Million Position in TransUnion (TRU)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,955 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up 0.6% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $131,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

In related news, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $8,774,193.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,676,139.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $105,294.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,566 shares in the company, valued at $831,115.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $53.11 and a twelve month high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $603.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

