EAGLE POINT Cr/COM’s (ECC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at National Securities

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (NYSE:ECC) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

“ ECC posted EPS (NII+realized gains) of $0.40/share during 3Q18, below our estimate of $0.52 given the portfolio growth was very minimal compared with our previous estimates. We note that the portfolio did not grow as much as we anticipated. Additionally, reset/refi activity was heavy during the quarter and subsequent to quarter-end.



 The company sold $15.5mm of CLO equity and $17.5mm of CLO debt during the quarter realizing $124K of realized gains. This also served to mute the growth of the portfolio at par, which increased to $817.1mm from $809.9mm Q/Q.



 New CLO equity purchased on the quarter had a weighted average (WA) effective yield of 15.36% versus the WA yield on CLO equity book the quarter prior of 13.99%. It’s worth noting that ECC is conservative with yield recalibrations, in our opinion, and routinely puts effective yields down to zero when the investment is still paying cash flows to the firm but if the investment is performing below their initial expectations.



 PCD (portfolio cash distributions) per share declined to $1.15 from $1.76 Q/Q largely from increased reset/refi activity. The firm had 5 resets and 1 refinance during 3Q18 and thus far in 4Q18 they have reset 3 CLOs. Thus, we think PCD/share will decrease to $1.10 for 4Q18 before we model it to jump to $1.64 in 1Q19 from a combination of spread widening and fewer resets and refinances.



 The company has already done 51 resets/refinances since 1/1/17 and thus we expect far lower activity on this front going forward which would serve to boost PCD/share and taxable income materially Y/Y for 2019, as we see it.



 We are revising our 2018 EPS estimate to $1.74 from $1.86 and our 2019 EPS estimate to $1.96 from $2.23. We are maintaining our BUY rating and our $24 price target.,” National Securities’ analyst commented.

Get EAGLE POINT Cr/COM alerts:

ECC has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered EAGLE POINT Cr/COM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

ECC stock remained flat at $$16.74 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 47,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,400. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.25.

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (NYSE:ECC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 48.18%. On average, research analysts expect that EAGLE POINT Cr/COM will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in the first quarter valued at $399,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EAGLE POINT Cr/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT Cr/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT Cr/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.