EATON VANCE Mun/SHS (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

EATON VANCE Mun/SHS has a dividend payout ratio of -1,214.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get EATON VANCE Mun/SHS alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $18.52 on Friday. EATON VANCE Mun/SHS has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/eaton-vance-mun-shs-etx-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-07.html.

About EATON VANCE Mun/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE Mun/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE Mun/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.