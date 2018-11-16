Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of ETB opened at $15.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

