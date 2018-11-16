Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $762,000 Position in Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,859 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GG. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldcorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 206,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Goldcorp by 53.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldcorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Goldcorp by 73.2% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 14,857,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after buying an additional 6,277,498 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Goldcorp by 180.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 200,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 129,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GG. ValuEngine downgraded Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.79 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Goldcorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goldcorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Goldcorp stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Goldcorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.09.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.46 million. Goldcorp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Goldcorp Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

