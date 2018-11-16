Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $631,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.84 and a 1 year high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

