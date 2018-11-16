Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $951,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,839,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,586,000 after acquiring an additional 56,443 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,788,000 after acquiring an additional 121,264 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,056,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,840,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,769,000 after acquiring an additional 165,571 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,328,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,329,000 after acquiring an additional 62,331 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.66.

UPS opened at $110.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

