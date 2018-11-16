Edison International (EIX) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at SunTrust Banks

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Edison International to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Edward Jones cut Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $72.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE:EIX traded up $7.26 on Thursday, reaching $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,828,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,458. Edison International has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.01.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 696.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.