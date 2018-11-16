Edward Jones Lowers PG&E (PCG) to Sell

Edward Jones cut shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim upgraded PG&E from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded PG&E from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America upgraded PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $7.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. 1,186,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,060,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of -0.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $52,001.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,608.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in PG&E by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 18,979,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479,790 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,087,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,270,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459,321 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 2,496.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,850,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

