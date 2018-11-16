Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 384.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 3,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.79.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $99,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,506,041.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,300.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,611 shares of company stock valued at $22,651,084 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

