Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.79.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.56 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $4,738,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,949,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,506,041.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,300.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,611 shares of company stock valued at $22,651,084. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

