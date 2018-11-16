Electronic Arts (EA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “EA’s second-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings and revenues increased year over year on strong digital net bookings growth. Increase in live services net bookings driven by FIFA, Madden and Madden Ultimate Teams, and The Sims 4 primarily contributed to growth in digital net bookings. Additionally, FIFA eWorld Cup Final led to four times increase in global viewership, while FIFA Mobile witnessed a significant increase in daily active players in the quarter. Further, ahead of EA’s Battlefield V release, management noted that more than 10 million unique players are engaged with the existing Battlefield games, which is a positive. However, intense competition from the likes of Activision and Take-Two Interactive is expected to hurt market share expansion. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EA. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a $146.56 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.68.

EA stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 122,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,091. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $151.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $278,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,338 shares in the company, valued at $12,507,712.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,750 shares of company stock worth $12,200,643. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 90,806 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,955 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,908 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 187,609 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.