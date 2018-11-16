Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a $89.43 rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.19.

LLY stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,332. The company has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $116.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $22,984,239.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,814,164 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,031,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $9,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,148,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,081,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,927,900 shares of company stock worth $140,523,795 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,925,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,792,000 after buying an additional 280,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,237,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,541,000 after buying an additional 722,431 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,008,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,049,000 after buying an additional 700,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,501,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,568,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 526.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,444,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,838,000 after buying an additional 6,255,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

