Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $75,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 25,912 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $280,367.84.

On Monday, August 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 7,603 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $88,727.01.

On Friday, August 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 33,821 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $385,559.40.

Shares of NYSE:EARN traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,595. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 82.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EARN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,393.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 63.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

