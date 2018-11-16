Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

NYSE:EHC opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $82.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.