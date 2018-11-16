Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

ECPG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered Encore Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 161,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.33 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark purchased 20,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,166.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashish Masih purchased 12,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.26 per share, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,176.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,711,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,055,000 after acquiring an additional 239,012 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,376,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,035,000 after acquiring an additional 241,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,798,000 after acquiring an additional 74,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,523,000 after purchasing an additional 155,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

