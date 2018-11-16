Endo International PLC (ENDP) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Endo International in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Endo International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. Endo International has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.93 million. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 1,348.52% and a negative net margin of 37.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,513,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after acquiring an additional 66,398 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 10,718.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,796 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 747,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 327,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 554,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87,102 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

