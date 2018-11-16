Enerflex Ltd (EFX) Director John Blair Goertzen Sells 30,000 Shares

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) Director John Blair Goertzen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.65, for a total value of C$529,500.00.

John Blair Goertzen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enerflex alerts:

On Tuesday, November 13th, John Blair Goertzen sold 30,000 shares of Enerflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.81, for a total value of C$534,300.00.

Enerflex stock traded up C$0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.55. The company had a trading volume of 501,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,169. Enerflex Ltd has a 52 week low of C$13.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerflex from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerflex from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Enerflex from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enerflex from C$21.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/enerflex-ltd-efx-director-john-blair-goertzen-sells-30000-shares.html.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.