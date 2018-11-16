Enerplus (ERF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Enerplus from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 87,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.55. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0077 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Enerplus by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Enerplus by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 172,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Enerplus by 72.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

