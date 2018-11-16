EnerSys (ENS) Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.09% of EnerSys worth $76,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in EnerSys by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $62.85 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on ENS shares. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other news, insider Myles Jones sold 13,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,080,703.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,399.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/enersys-ens-holdings-reduced-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.