Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Stake in Cutera, Inc. (CUTR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.08% of Cutera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $154,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $347,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUTR. BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $40.00 to $24.94 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.24.

In other news, insider James A. Reinstein bought 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $32,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 139,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,822.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $21.20 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. Cutera had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

