Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,213 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $210,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 59.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 298,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In related news, Director Michael Patriarca bought 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $100,109.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,172.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.04 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/engineers-gate-manager-lp-reduces-holdings-in-western-alliance-bancorporation-wal.html.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.