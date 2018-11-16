Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Cars.com Inc. (CARS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000.

Get Cars.com alerts:

NYSE CARS opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.22. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $32.94.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Cars.com had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CARS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Cars.com Inc. (CARS)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/engineers-gate-manager-lp-takes-position-in-cars-com-inc-cars.html.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.