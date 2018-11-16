EOG Resources (EOG) Rating Increased to Buy at Credit Suisse Group

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a $128.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.26.

NYSE EOG opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $96.54 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $209,305.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $2,273,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 73.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12,343.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 484,779 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 480,883 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 703.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

