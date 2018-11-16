Equillium’s (EQ) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 21st

Equillium’s (NYSE:EQ) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 21st. Equillium had issued 4,670,000 shares in its IPO on October 12th. The total size of the offering was $65,380,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE EQ opened at $15.85 on Friday. Equillium has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $19.27.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma.

