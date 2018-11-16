Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Andeavor Logistics LP’s Q4 2018 Earnings (ANDX)

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Andeavor Logistics in a report issued on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Andeavor Logistics’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

ANDX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

ANDX opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Andeavor Logistics has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.14%.

In other Andeavor Logistics news, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 19,512 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $974,429.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 506,147 shares in the company, valued at $25,276,981.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 39,175 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $1,964,234.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 527,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,430,599.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 26.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

