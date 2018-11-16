Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TETRA Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TETRA Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $359.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.28. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. TETRA Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

In related news, VP James H. Funke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $175,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,532.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 181.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 87.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

